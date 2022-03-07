American International Group Inc. Has $3.25 Million Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of RBC Bearings worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 588.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on ROLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.67.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $196.14 on Monday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $165.99 and a twelve month high of $250.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 94.75 and a beta of 1.38.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

