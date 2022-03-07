American International Group Inc. Acquires 1,446 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of RBC Bearings worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,416,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at about $4,668,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 50.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after buying an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000.

ROLL opened at $196.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.39. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $165.99 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.75 and a beta of 1.38.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ROLL. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.67.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

