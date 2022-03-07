Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Corning by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,937 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 224,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 113,281 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 30.1% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.7% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,322,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,101,000 after acquiring an additional 21,946 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $38.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.50.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.10%.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

