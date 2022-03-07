CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the January 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENQ opened at $9.98 on Monday. CENAQ Energy has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,974,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $14,060,000. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CENAQ Energy Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. CENAQ Energy Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

