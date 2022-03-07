Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the January 31st total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 395,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

NVG stock opened at $15.97 on Monday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $18.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average is $17.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%.

Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

