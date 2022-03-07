The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IPG. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG opened at $34.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average is $36.54. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,214,264.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $150,767.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

