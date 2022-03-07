Short Interest in Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Declines By 38.3%

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,900 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the January 31st total of 311,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 127.9 days.

IFCZF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$198.00 to C$201.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$199.00 to C$217.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFCZF opened at $143.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.88. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of $120.15 and a 52 week high of $148.41.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United Kingdom and International, and United States. The Canada segment consists of personal auto and properties, and commercial lines.

