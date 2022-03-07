Insider Selling: Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Insider Sells $227,364.20 in Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) insider Justin Burgess sold 21,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $227,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $10.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.38. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $21.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.30.
Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.09). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVAX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.
About Dynavax Technologies
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
