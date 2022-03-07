Insider Selling: Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Insider Sells $227,364.20 in Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) insider Justin Burgess sold 21,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $227,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $10.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.38. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $21.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.30.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.09). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVAX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Dynavax Technologies (Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.