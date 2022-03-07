American International Group Inc. Sells 358 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Rapid7 worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,374,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,319,000 after purchasing an additional 25,417 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,224,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,372,000 after buying an additional 68,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,781,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 592,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,921,000 after buying an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 37.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 514,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,171,000 after acquiring an additional 140,092 shares during the last quarter.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $103.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.35. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.02 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -39.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on RPD shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.80.

Rapid7 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.