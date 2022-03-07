CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stake Lessened by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $88,188,234.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,642,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,399,693 shares of company stock worth $112,041,336 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF opened at $91.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $91.89.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CF Industries from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.54.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

