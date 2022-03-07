American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $114.38 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

In other news, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $4,474,072.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $5,815,455.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.