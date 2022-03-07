Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 88,319 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 8.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,125,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,319 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $69,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 53.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 125.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBA opened at $57.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.97. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $76.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

