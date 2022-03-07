American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633,311 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $947,037,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 99.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,395,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $652,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,053,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $600,175,000 after buying an additional 2,143,963 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $100.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $272.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $99.33 and a fifty-two week high of $245.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

