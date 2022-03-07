Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 44,650 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,236,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Teradata were worth $70,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Teradata by 288.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,155,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,269,000 after purchasing an additional 858,240 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Teradata by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 361,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,628,000 after purchasing an additional 212,512 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Teradata by 5.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,314,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,084,000 after acquiring an additional 171,555 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Teradata by 352.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 191,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after acquiring an additional 149,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Teradata by 57.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 368,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after acquiring an additional 135,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of TDC opened at $46.30 on Monday. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.94.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 19,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $961,106.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,157 shares of company stock valued at $4,538,665. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

