Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $504,000 in CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIIGU. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II in the third quarter valued at $227,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II in the third quarter valued at $252,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II in the third quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II in the third quarter valued at $504,000.

NASDAQ:CIIGU opened at $10.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17. CIIG Capital Partners II Inc has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $10.71.

