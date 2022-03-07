Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $504,000 in CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIIGU. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II in the third quarter valued at $227,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II in the third quarter valued at $252,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II in the third quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II in the third quarter valued at $504,000.
NASDAQ:CIIGU opened at $10.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17. CIIG Capital Partners II Inc has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $10.71.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CIIG Capital Partners II (CIIGU)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIIGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CIIG Capital Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIIG Capital Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.