Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 48,163.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,059,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,188 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 29.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,726,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,533,000 after buying an additional 839,024 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 82.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 651,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,535,000 after buying an additional 294,106 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 121.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after buying an additional 133,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 1,064.4% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 128,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 117,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BHE opened at $25.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.89. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $32.56. The company has a market cap of $899.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 66.00%.

In other news, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $80,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

