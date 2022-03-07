Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 306 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 10,128.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,880,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 591.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,906,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,190 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,717,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 761.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after acquiring an additional 138,285 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 81.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after acquiring an additional 108,849 shares during the period.

IXG stock opened at $75.24 on Monday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $86.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.80 and a 200-day moving average of $80.89.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

