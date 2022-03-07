Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 8,400 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 3,258.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000.

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $5.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.58. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.70% and a negative net margin of 255.58%. The company had revenue of $20.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Heron Therapeutics’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

