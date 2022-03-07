Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,500 PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 74.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,846,000 after buying an additional 669,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 11.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,835,000 after buying an additional 129,465 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the third quarter worth $50,259,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 71.7% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,179,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,860,000 after purchasing an additional 492,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 50.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,154,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,815,000 after purchasing an additional 384,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

PD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.04.

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $49,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $2,192,733.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,357 shares of company stock valued at $7,701,610. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PD opened at $29.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.70. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $50.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

