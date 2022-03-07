BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCC. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1,720.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $130,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCC. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $38.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.65. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $39.21.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 8.25%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

