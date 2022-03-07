BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,476 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter valued at $892,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 11.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,007,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,122,000 after purchasing an additional 105,493 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 6.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 105.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 17.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 11,436 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $34.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $34.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.89.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.88%.

About South Jersey Industries (Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.