BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 12,121 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,121 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 20.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 27,657 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth $2,419,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 23.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 238,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 45,493 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 84.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 12,743 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 21.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $81.88 on Monday. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

