Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $50.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.68. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $54.09.
