Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $30,000 Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 18.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 20.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its holdings in Hasbro by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.38.

Hasbro stock opened at $92.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.43. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.97 and a 52-week high of $105.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

