Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 400 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 1,142.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

NYSE SEAS opened at $64.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.61. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.94 and a 1-year high of $72.18.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $370.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.95 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 584.05% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s revenue was up 140.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $137,556.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SeaWorld Entertainment (Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.