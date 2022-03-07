Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $490,000 Stock Position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cara Therapeutics worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $10.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.29. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $572.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

