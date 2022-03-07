Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $441,000 Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $84.54 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $84.19 and a 52-week high of $86.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.90 and a 200-day moving average of $85.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

