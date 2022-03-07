Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 78.5% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RYLD opened at $23.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.37. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $25.82.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.