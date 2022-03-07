Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,439 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 50.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after buying an additional 53,158 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,968,000 after purchasing an additional 57,607 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 6.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after purchasing an additional 13,465 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BOOT shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.83.

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $83.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.12. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.93.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.03). Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

