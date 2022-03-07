Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) CFO Sells $37,730.56 in Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) CFO Brian Poff sold 448 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $37,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Brian Poff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 25th, Brian Poff sold 692 shares of Addus HomeCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $48,841.36.
Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $81.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.22. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $68.57 and a one year high of $112.39.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.
ADUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.
Addus HomeCare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Addus HomeCare (ADUS)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.