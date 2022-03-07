Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) CFO Sells $37,730.56 in Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) CFO Brian Poff sold 448 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $37,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Poff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Brian Poff sold 692 shares of Addus HomeCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $48,841.36.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $81.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.22. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $68.57 and a one year high of $112.39.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $224.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

ADUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

