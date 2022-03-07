Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.93.

LITE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Lumentum from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $93.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.35. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $108.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.28. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $233,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,956. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,659,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth $542,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

