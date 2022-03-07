Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NARI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $553,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $2,220,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,141 shares of company stock worth $9,361,808 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical stock opened at $98.05 on Monday. Inari Medical has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $127.42. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 612.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.60.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.77 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Inari Medical will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

