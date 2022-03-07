BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 186.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Heska were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSKA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Heska by 1,285.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,621,000 after acquiring an additional 232,717 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Heska by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 241,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,554,000 after acquiring an additional 116,917 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heska by 341.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after acquiring an additional 56,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heska by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,032,000 after acquiring an additional 53,285 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Heska by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,108,000 after acquiring an additional 44,710 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSKA. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Heska from $310.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heska has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.83.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $147.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,342.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.03. Heska Co. has a 1-year low of $119.63 and a 1-year high of $275.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.40.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. Heska’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

About Heska (Get Rating)

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

