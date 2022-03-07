Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 247,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,111 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 329.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

VNET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

VNET stock opened at $6.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

