Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.77 Million Position in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,171 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in AXT were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AXT by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,926,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,158,000 after acquiring an additional 31,711 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AXT by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 30,911 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AXT by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after buying an additional 40,630 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in AXT in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in AXT by 125.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $6.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28. AXT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $298.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 2.16.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 6.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

