Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $309,000 Investment in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AY. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 34,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 42.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James set a $43.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $35.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -135.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.99. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $41.32.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.20). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently -669.23%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

