55,943 Shares in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 6.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,736,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,839,000 after purchasing an additional 241,673 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 331,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 156,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,991,000 after acquiring an additional 126,043 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 66.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 125,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LL opened at $15.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $457.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 2.35. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $27.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $285.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.50 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Lumber Liquidators’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

