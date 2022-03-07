Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $934,000 in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 78,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,681,000 after acquiring an additional 97,241 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,649,000 after acquiring an additional 16,121 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 108,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $49.09 on Monday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $65.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 18.82 and a current ratio of 18.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 59.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 94.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

