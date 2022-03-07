Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,941 Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at $861,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Luminus Management LLC grew its holdings in Infinera by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.
In other Infinera news, Director David F. Welch sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $1,828,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $44,328.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,882 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,829 over the last 90 days. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $400.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.
Infinera Company Profile (Get Rating)
Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.
