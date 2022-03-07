Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hologic by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter worth $74,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic stock opened at $72.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.74. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.71.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

