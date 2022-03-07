Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $1.14 Million in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA lifted its stake in BRP Group by 912.5% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in BRP Group during the third quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

BRP Group stock opened at $26.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.80 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. On average, analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.