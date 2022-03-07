APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APA. FMR LLC grew its stake in APA by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in APA by 203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 140,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 94,352 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in APA by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 15,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in APA by 14.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 444,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after buying an additional 56,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on APA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Chansoo Joung bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $39.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 4.42. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

