Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $28,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $165.75 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.92 and a 12-month high of $429.54. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.07.
COIN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Compass Point cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.18.
In other Coinbase Global news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total transaction of $2,534,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 23,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.34, for a total transaction of $6,340,337.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,943 shares of company stock worth $11,907,403.
About Coinbase Global (Get Rating)
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
