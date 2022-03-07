Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $28,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $165.75 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.92 and a 12-month high of $429.54. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.07.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Compass Point cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.18.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total transaction of $2,534,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 23,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.34, for a total transaction of $6,340,337.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,943 shares of company stock worth $11,907,403.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

