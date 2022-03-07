Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,758 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $42,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,882,000 after buying an additional 1,171,223 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,608,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,295,000 after acquiring an additional 342,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,807,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,157,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 11.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,345,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,066,000 after purchasing an additional 247,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,444,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,549,000 after purchasing an additional 166,585 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 65.64%.
Separately, Barclays raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.
Essential Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)
Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Essential Utilities (WTRG)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.