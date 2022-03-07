UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,463,888 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,108 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $43,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 11.3% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,370 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 58,597 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $28.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.27. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

