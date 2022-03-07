Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GCOR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,922,000 after acquiring an additional 22,670 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 292,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,311,000 after acquiring an additional 36,654 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GCOR opened at $47.00 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.91 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.41.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.