Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 126,024 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Epizyme by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Epizyme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Epizyme in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Epizyme by 576.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Epizyme in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EPZM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Epizyme from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

In other news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta bought 22,666,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $34,000,000.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 5,783 shares of company stock valued at $9,851 in the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $1.49 on Monday. Epizyme, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 671.02% and a negative return on equity of 2,459.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

