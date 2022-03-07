Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 14,740 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,740 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth $592,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 21.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 26.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 56,144 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Ping Identity by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,368,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after acquiring an additional 163,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Ping Identity by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 132,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 25,518 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PING. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $20.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

