Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 131 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Park National were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Park National by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Park National by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,605,000 after buying an additional 25,418 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Park National by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,636,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Park National by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after buying an additional 12,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Park National by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $132.18 on Monday. Park National Co. has a 12-month low of $108.51 and a 12-month high of $145.33. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.01). Park National had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $115.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.98 million. Equities analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

