The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Stake Lessened by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,886 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 163.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,612,000 after purchasing an additional 412,577 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 4,009.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 204,083 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 83.8% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 232,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 105,858 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 15.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 279,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after purchasing an additional 38,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 45.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 32,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GBX shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

NYSE:GBX opened at $48.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.07. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.19 and a 52 week high of $50.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.35%.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

